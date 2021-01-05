Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 5.6%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. 2,948,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,142,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uxin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 479,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uxin by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

