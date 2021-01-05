V Systems Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

