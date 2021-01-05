Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX.TO) (TSE:VRX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX.TO) (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.19. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX.TO) shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 1,232,408 shares.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX.TO) (TSE:VRX)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.