Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.56. Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 104,424 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

Get Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) alerts:

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.