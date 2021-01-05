Valor Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,198.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $90,198.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

