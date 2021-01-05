Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102,967.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Valor Token has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $102,967.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

