Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) (CVE:VQA) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) (CVE:VQA)’s share price traded up 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 153,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 68,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.83.

Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Swift Katie copper gold porphyry property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia; the Weepah property consisting of 76 lode mining claims and 1 patented claim totaling approximately 590 hectares situated in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and 100% the Los Reyes property consisting of 2 claims totaling 45 hectares located to south of the city of Jimenez, Mexico.

