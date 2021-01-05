Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $189.00

Shares of Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.00, but opened at $196.84. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 9,588 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.28 million and a PE ratio of -941.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

In other Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92). Also, insider Dominic Neary acquired 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £254.34 ($332.30).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

