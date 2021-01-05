Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.62

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $34.08. Value Line shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 13,721 shares traded.

VALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 41.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Value Line stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.22% of Value Line worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

