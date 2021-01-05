Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Valvoline by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

