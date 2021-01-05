VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $20.96. 13,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 43,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Get VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 218.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.55% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.