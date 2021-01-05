VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.62 and last traded at $66.40. 28,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 60,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter.

