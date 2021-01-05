VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading Down 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.53 and last traded at $156.43. 36,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 17,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

