VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Natixis grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after buying an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.502 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

