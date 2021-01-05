Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 22.5% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $139.72. 76,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $141.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

