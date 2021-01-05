Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $52.13. Approximately 1,751,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,179,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

