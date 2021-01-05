Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.10

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 189562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

