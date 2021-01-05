Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.53

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 27853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

