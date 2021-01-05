Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Down 0.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.02 and last traded at $108.41. 947,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,213,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

