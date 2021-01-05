Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.40

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and traded as low as $110.15. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares shares last traded at $110.32, with a volume of 503,432 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,242,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,505 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.