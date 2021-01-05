Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 9th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average is $174.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

