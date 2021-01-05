Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.66 and last traded at $88.95. 681 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $729,000.

