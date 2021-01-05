Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) Shares Down 1.1%

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $98.57. 3,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $99.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

