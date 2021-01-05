Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.68 and last traded at $77.27. 30,523 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,088,000.

