Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,500 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

