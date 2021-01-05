Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $180.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

VRNS opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 85.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 76,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

