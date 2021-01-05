Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,794. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

