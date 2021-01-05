Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $352.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vectrus by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vectrus by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,904 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter worth about $12,017,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.