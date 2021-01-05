Veil Trading Down 12.4% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $33,348.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

