Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post $23.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $100.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $101.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.