Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.