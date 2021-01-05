Venus Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Venus has a market cap of $26.54 million and $2.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00010278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,096.19 or 0.99887121 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.