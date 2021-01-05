VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.58. VEON shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,941,016 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Get VEON alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.