Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.44 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $143.44 million and $5.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00479732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 110.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,414,349,143 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

