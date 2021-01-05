VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $341,530.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,708.45 or 1.00077050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010622 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,351,494 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

