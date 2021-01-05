Vertical Research Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Buy

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

