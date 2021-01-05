Viacoin (VIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,593.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $169,593.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00477567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,830 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

