Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $710.00

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 112038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The firm has a market cap of £812.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.70.

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58). Also, insider Gavin Petken bought 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

