VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Stock Price Up 0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.