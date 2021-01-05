Vid Trading Up 61.2% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $71,798.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,911 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

