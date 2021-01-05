Vid (VI) Trading 61.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $69,956.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,041 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.