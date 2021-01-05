Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Stock Price Up 0%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.94. 25,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 19,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

