VideoCoin (VID) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,091.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $175,091.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000213 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1,074.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

