VIDY (VIDY) Price Up 10.7% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $906,373.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025036 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.