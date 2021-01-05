Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $383,438.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Vidya has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $835,329.25 and $383,438.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

