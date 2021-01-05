ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.08

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 258397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $913.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ViewRay by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

