VIG (VIG) Price Up 2.2% This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $885,527.03 and approximately $3,324.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,884.73 or 1.00057177 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00481551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001782 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,563,887 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

