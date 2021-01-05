Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.60. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 6,181 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

