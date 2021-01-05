Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.60. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 6,181 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
