Virtacoin Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.