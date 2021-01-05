Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.40. Approximately 13,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF by 5,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

